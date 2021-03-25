Jubilee House: Bawumia hosts former British Prime Minister

The seat of government, the Jubilee House, has hosted former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

He was engaged by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, who held talks with him.

In a tweet on his social media platforms, Vice President Bawumia said the discussions centered on far-reaching public policy matters including digital technology, COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, telemedicine, and greenhouse technology.

"Ghana has been on the path of significant digitization in recent years and we are gearing up to leverage this to stimulate innovation and transformation," Dr. Bawumia stated.

Vice President Bawumia during the Akufo-Addo-led Government's first term in office, spearheaded the government's digitization agenda and launched many digital programs to boost revenue mobilisation and enhance public service delivery.

Some of those initiatives included; the National Digital and Property Addressing System, Mobile Money Interoperability and Payment System, Universal QR Code System, digitization of land records, and Ghana Digital Portal (Ghana.gov).

---GNA