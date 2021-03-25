ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.03.2021 Headlines

Jubilee House: Bawumia hosts former British Prime Minister

Jubilee House: Bawumia hosts former British Prime Minister
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The seat of government, the Jubilee House, has hosted former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

He was engaged by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, who held talks with him.

In a tweet on his social media platforms, Vice President Bawumia said the discussions centered on far-reaching public policy matters including digital technology, COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, telemedicine, and greenhouse technology.

"Ghana has been on the path of significant digitization in recent years and we are gearing up to leverage this to stimulate innovation and transformation," Dr. Bawumia stated.

Vice President Bawumia during the Akufo-Addo-led Government's first term in office, spearheaded the government's digitization agenda and launched many digital programs to boost revenue mobilisation and enhance public service delivery.

Some of those initiatives included; the National Digital and Property Addressing System, Mobile Money Interoperability and Payment System, Universal QR Code System, digitization of land records, and Ghana Digital Portal (Ghana.gov).

---GNA

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Teachers demand full restoration of Responsibility Allowance
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Agyapa Royalties: Ofori-Atta revisits Martin Amidu
25.03.2021 | Headlines
SSNIT Scandal: State moves to amend charge of willfully causing financial loss
25.03.2021 | Headlines
CPP fights NACCA over the distortion of Ghana's history
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Northern region: 17,000 health workers to benefit from COVID-19 Vaccine
25.03.2021 | Headlines
We still have good staff---Vaccine Programme Boss allays fears after stealing incident
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Lands Minister Abu Jinapor meets Small Scale Mining Associations
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Ghana's active COVID-19 cases down to 2,911; death toll now 734
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Atubiga, Allotey deserve every bit of NDC Disciplinary Action---Otukonor
25.03.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

NPP to replace old cards with biometric membership cards
3 hours ago

NADMO offers relief to Chamba rainstorm victims
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line