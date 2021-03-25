Establish standards to address Achimota School and dreadlock students issue – CSOs to Education Ministry

The Ghana CSOs Platform on Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) has charged the Ministry of Education to establish clear standards to address the impasse that has happened between the Achimota Senior High School and two students in dreadlocks.

In the past week, the school stance after denying the students admission because of their dreadlocks has been rife, attracting comments and backlash from the general public.

Although the students are set to be eventually admitted, Ghana CSOs platform on SDG 4, states emphatically that the situation has not been handled appropriately by any of the parties involved.

“We note that the parties in this issue are right to some extent on their demand for a) school rules to be adhered to, b) religious, cultural or human rights to be observed, and c) not limiting access to education due to one's belief.

“However, placing the issue on the slaughter-house of public opinion by the parties, the reactive response from GES and fueled by the media is in bad taste,” part of a press release from the CSOs has said.

The group wants the Ministry of Education to mediate in the matter by convening a meeting between key stakeholders including GES, the school authority, the PTA, the parents of the boy, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the issue dispassionately and arrive at solutions that will be accepted by all.

In the foregoing when all the issues are resolved, Ghana CSOs platform on SDG 4 wants the Ministry to hold a national dialogue on school rules and regulations in today's changing environment to come up with new, progressive standards and policies for minors.

Find below the full press release from the group:

