21.03.2021 Health

COVID-19: Eight more death pushes Ghana's death toll rises to 713, active cases drop to 3,343

Ghana's COVID-19 deaths have risen to 713.

This was after eight more people succumbed to the virus.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

The latest update from the GHS further indicated that 40 people were in severe condition with 17 others in critical condition.

However, the country's active cases have declined to 3,343 from a previous 3,621 despite the confirmation of 363 new infections across the nation since the last update on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The new infections were from tests conducted as of March 15, 2021.

The country has also recorded an additional 857 recoveries, pushing its total recoveries and discharges to 84,952 from a previous 84,095.

The remaining active cases the GHS said were being managed at treatment sites and isolation centres across the country, with some under home management.

Ghana has recorded a total of 89,008 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 31,013 were from the General Surveillance; 56,712 from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, and 1,283 from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since it was re-opened on September 1, 2020.

---citinewsroom

