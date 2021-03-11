ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.03.2021 Crime & Punishment

Vulcanizer caged for stealing two saloon cars

Vulcanizer caged for stealing two saloon cars
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Samuel Idan, a 32-year-old Vulcanizer has been remanded into Police custody by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for allegedly stealing two saloon cars.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing and the court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Arthur Smith adjourned the trial to Wednesday, March 17.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Yakubu Iddrisu said, the accused a resident of Apewosika, a suburb of Cape Coast, has refused to return the two saloon cars he rented from one Ibrahim Osman, the complainant, a resident of Adisadel.

He said the cars being a Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Elantra with registration numbers CR 1706-20 and GR 8921-16 respectively per an agreement, were rented by the accused who was supposed to return them a week after.

Mr Iddrisu said the accused went into hiding after investigations revealed he had sold the cars to people in Accra.

The prosecution said during police investigations, the Hyundai Elantra was retrieved from one Alhaji who is currently on the run.

He said when the accused was arrested he refused to disclose information on the second car.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Ebony's driver remanded
10.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Fulani man arrested for alleged kidnapping at Janga
10.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Accra: Two phone thieves arrested at Cirle
10.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Titus Ezeh declared wanted By Police
10.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
East Legon: Businessman arrested over alleged murder of wife
10.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Western Togoland case: Six more suspects busted
09.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Ashanti region: Fake Agro-Chemicals dealer jailed 5 years
09.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Nungua: JHS student who led attack on teacher caged
06.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Juaso Circuit Court grants Dedesua chief's kidnappers GHS30K bail
05.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo encouraged me to accept Auditor General appointme...
3 hours ago

AfCFTA success depends on collaboration between industry and...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line