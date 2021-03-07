PDL felicitates Ghana on its 64th Independence Anniversary

Listen to article

Today is 6th March 2021, and Ghanaians all around the world are celebrating the 64th anniversary of the independence of Ghana from colonial rule.

Normally, this is a time when Ghanaians come together with family and friends to celebrate their national day in fanfares; play games and sports, and watch parades and fireworks celebrating this quintessential Ghanaian National Day. But with the ravaging Covid-19 spreading around, this robs off the event of the fanfares in deserves.

On this occasion, we, members, supporters, and sympathizers of the People’s Democratic League (PDL) wish to express unflinching solidarity with the Government and the people of Ghana as they observe 64 anniversary of independence. Ghana is a nation that profoundly believes in its founding documents, including the famous words of Osagyfo Dr. Kwame Nkruma: “The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked-up with the total liberation of the African continent”.

On this day, we call on all Ghanaians, both at home and the diasporas to cherish unity and harmony among its ranks of nation to face the challenges and issues confronted by their country for achieving the national objectives of progress and prosperity. We believe that all the strata of the Ghanaian society must work hard, irrespective of the factional or individual interests and Ghanaian citizens should play their due part in the progress and development of their homeland.

Ghana undisputedly is the giant of Africa and we are proud of her. Ghana gave refuge to the People’s Democratic League (PDL) from 1992-2010 and we have good relationship with the Ghanaian public. This is a relationship that has only strengthened and deepened by the passing day. This is also a relationship that reflects the many shared values amongst African peoples.

On this historic day of Independence of Ghana, we want to wish all Ghanaians health, prosperity, and, most importantly, solidarity. Together we will overcome Africa’s current challenges, and we will grow stronger together because of it.

Sender:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder Member, Leader and National Chairman

The People’s Democratic League-PDL