Rastafari Council of Ghana holds 6th National Conference; Demands more scrutiny of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Rastafari Council of Ghana (RCG) has held its 6th National Conference in Accra under the theme, "Rastafari welfare; a new faculty of overstanding."

The occasion also marks the 125th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa, which is in remembrance of the defeat of an army of Italian invaders near the town of Adwa on March 1, 1896, by Ethiopian forces led by Menelik II.

Addressing participants at the University of Ghana, Legon, the President of the Haile Selassie the First Foundation for Law and Society (HSFFLS) Empress Marina M. Blake, called for a remodeling of the Rastafari movement to incorporate more aspects of African culture.

The New York-based lawyer said Rastafarianism stands for the absolute rejection of anything that fights against the freedom and progress of Africans on the continent and diaspora.

She, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to put an end to the discrimination of people based on their dreadlocks hairstyles.

She said Western Education must be backed with the teaching of African culture to promote unity, love, and consciousness among the youth of Africa.

President of the RCG, Ras Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, lauded the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), adding that the institutionalization of a strong system to facilitate intra-African trade will help to accelerate Africa's economic independence as well as efforts towards continental unity.

Mr. Ocansey called for broader research to be conducted on the new COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine before it is made mandatory.

He urged members of the public to adopt lifestyle practices such as regular exercising and healthy eating to strengthen their immune systems.

He called for peaceful coexistence as the nation awaits the final judgment of the petition filed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to challenge the authenticity of the 2020 election results which was declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).