Kwahu East: Meet Isaac Agyapong — The industrious DCE working to bring smiles to the faces of his people

Judging from his incomparable achievements as a District Chief Executive (DCE) for the last four (4) years, Hon. Isaac Agyapong has done many unprecedented developmental projects for the people of Kwahu East which has brought smiles to the faces of residents in the district.

Hon. Isaac Agyapong, holds a Master of Science in Economics of Technology and Development from the University of Cape Coast, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management and Psychology from the University of Ghana, Diploma in Human Resource Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, UK.

He also holds a Teachers’ Certificate “A” from SDA Training College, Asokore Koforidua, and had his secondary Education at Donkorkrom Agric Secondary School.

He also holds MA in International Development Studies from Presbyterian University College, Ghana.

Hon. Isaac Agyapong is an enthusiastic, energetic, and hardworking young District Chief Executive for Kwahu East District. He served as an Assembly Member for Kwahu Bokuruwa Electoral Area for seven years and has taught as a teacher for eleven years at both Basic and second-cycle level.

He has a successful and consistent track record of achieving community developmental goals. He possesses extensive knowledge of local governance.

He has served as a chairman of the Development Planning Sub-Committee of the Kwahu East District and a member of other Sub-Committees including Finance and Administration, Social Services, Executive committee and District Planning and coordinating unit.

He has also held several positions in NPP including Constituency Communications Officer, Ag. Constituency Youth Organizer and polling station Secretary in Abetifi Constituency.

He is a co-founder of Footprints365 Ghana.

He has often been hailed as an accomplished, industrious educationist, a proven team player, an indefatigable voice for the vulnerable and has very good human relations and interpersonal skills coupled with unshakeable integrity.

He is known to have the Kwahu East District at heart and serves the District diligently.

In an interview with Koforidua based Bryt FM reporter (Evans Boateng), Hon. Isaac Agyapong has outlined the numerous developmental projects carried out since he took office in 2017 as Kwahu East DCE.

Education:

Speaking on education, he disclosed he has constructed and facilitated 22 different infrastructural projects in the Basic and Senior High Schools across the District.

He also revealed he has expanded the School Feeding Programme to cover additional 22 schools since the establishment of the District in 2008.

Again, he said he has procured and supplied 2,200 mono and dual desks to basic schools as well as providing financial support to 780 students across the District.

Health:

On health, he said he has managed to construct 4 different CHPS compounds in four selected communities, 30-Bed Capacity Ward, 1 Medical Diagnostic and Imaging Center.

He added that under his stewardship, the Assembly has trained 150 Maternal and Child Health Promoters across the District and also provided 10 hospital beds to selected health facilities.

Again, they have trained 150 MCH Promoters through the support of JOICFP.

Water and Sanitation:

On Water and Sanitation, the DCE disclosed he has constructed 13 Institutional and Community Toilets, 98 household toilets in selected communities and 19 different Small Water Systems in selected communities.

Electrification:

On the rural electrification, he said 27 communities have been connected to the National Grid and a total of 600 pieces of streetlights have been installed across the District.

Roads:

On roads construction, the DCE said bituminous surfacing of 34km of roads have been completed while additional 55km have been awarded to contract, adding that he has also undertaken routine maintenance 220km feeder roads among others.

Social intervention:

He said through Social Protection programs, LEAP beneficiaries have increased from 25 to 175 households across the District.

PWDs:

On persons living with disabilities, he said the Assembly has been able to support 521 people and also registered 3000 people free of charge onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Employment benefits:

According to the DCE, the Assembly has also provided direct employment to 303 people through the Ghana Productive Safety Net Programme.

Construction of office complex:

He concluded that they have commenced the construction of the District Administration Office Complex and also constructed 3 durbar grounds in selected communities.