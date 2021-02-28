COVID-19 vaccines won’t alter your DNA – Akufo-Addo assures

President Nana Akufo-Addo has allayed the fears of Ghanaians ahead of the national vaccination programme against Coronavirus.

He says conspiracy theories that have been propounded about the vaccines must be ignored assuring that the vaccines are safe will not have any adverse effect on the health of recipients.

“I know there are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race. This is far from the truth. As your President, I want to assure you that the vaccine is safe”, Akufo-Addo said on Sunday during his 24th COVID-19 update.

The President further discredited other viral false claims of post-vaccination saying, “taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men.

He argued that Ghana’s regulatory agency the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has certified the safe use of the vaccine.

“It will not do so if it had any reservations about the safety of the vaccine, and I have gone on record as saying that no vaccine will be deployed in the country for use without the express certification of the FDA,” he added.

