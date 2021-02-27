Compensation indeed awaits Ghana from COVAX in case of side effects---Dr. Achiano

Ghana is among 92 countries that will receive a no-fault compensation claim of serious side effects for people who are vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine acquired from the COVAX facility.

This follows an agreement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that a no-fault-lump sum would be provided for serious COVAX vaccine side effects to reduce the need for resources to the law courts, a potentially lengthy and costly process.

Dr Kwame Amponsa -Achiano, Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that Ghana was part of the COVAX facility and *“certainly part of the compensation system by extension.”

Dr Amponsa-Achiano said the compensation was monetary, but unsure how much people who developed side effects as a result of the COVAX vaccine would receive.

He explained that, “vaccines save lives, but because we are giving it to people who are not sick, some might genuinely be reactive to the ingredients within the vaccine and when it happens, such a person will have to be compensated.”

