FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
24.02.2021

I’ll celebrate February 22nd as My Anniversary for coming out---Ignatius Annor

Ghanaian journalist Ignatius Annor, one of the very few people in Ghana to boldly come out as homosexual, says he would celebrate February 22nd every year as his coming out anniversary.

Annor, in a new post on his social media handles, says he would give thanks to God every single day he lives and always remember the day he came out.

Annor caused a stir Monday as he announced his long suspected sexual orientation on National TV in an interview on Joy News.

According to Ignatius Annor, he had kept his alignment to the community a secret for fear of losing his job and the stigma that it could generate.

“This is going to be the very first time that I am using your medium to say that not only am I an activist for the rights of Africa’s sexual minorities, what you will call the LGBTQI community, but I am gay.

“Obviously, I denied it because I was afraid of losing my job, I was working at an incredible Television station in Accra and also for the fear of what would happen to me personally,” Mr Annor told Ayisha Ibrahim via Zoom.

His ‘coming out’ has animated the LGBT debate which was already raging in the country with Ghanaians attacking him left, right and centre.

The former Metro TV news anchor however says he doesn’t care and he would always remember February 22nd.

Read his full post below;

---Gist Africa

