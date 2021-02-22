V/R: Most parents who owe us have withdrawn their wards to public schools — Private schools as they appeal to gov't for stimulus package

Mr Mathias Agama, deputy secretary of the Association of Private schools in Ghana has appealed to the government to give them a portion of their stimulus package to enable get back to business.

He said many private schools in the country are facing huge financial challenges as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to home, most of their teachers failed to return from the long closure of schools because of hardships they faced during the early days of the pandemic.

He noted that most parents who were owing schools took advantage of the situation and withdrew their children to public schools.

Mr Agama in interview with ModernGhana News explained that all schools especially those in the Volta region have not recorded any positive covid-19 case due to the strict adherence of the covid-19 protocols.

"None of our private schools in Volta region has recorded a case of the disease," he added.

According to him, government has supported them with some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which is helping them a lot in the fight against the spread of the virus.

He added that the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) and School Management Committee (SMC) of private schools in the country have put across many plans to help mitigate the virus.

Mr Agama also disclosed that authorities of privates schools have also provided nose mask, hand sanitizers and veronica buckets for proper hand washing.

He further urged parents not to leave the burden on them but help teach their wards the importance of wearing the nose mask.

He appeals to government to help them with the stimulus package as promised as soon as possible to keep their schools running.