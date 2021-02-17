ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
17.02.2021 Social News

Road accidents kill 21 people in Nkoranza South

Road accidents in the Nkoranza South Municipality in 2020 killed 21 people, Chief Superintendent Victor Oduro Abrokwa, the Nkoranza South Divisional Police Commander has said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nkoranza, the Police Commander said the deaths comprised 15 males and 6 females but the accidents involved 21 commercial and 10 private vehicles.

Chief Supt. Abrokwa said 33 people also sustained various degrees of injuries and appealed to drivers and motorists to avoid over-speeding to control crashes this year.

He also cautioned drivers against drunk-driving, saying, the Police would not tolerate acts of indiscipline among drivers in the Municipality.

---GNA

