We don't want clueless Helena Appiah as Amenfi East MCE again– Group to Akufo-Addo

Below is the full statement:

WE ARE AGAINST THE REAPPOINTMENT OF HON, HELENA APPIAH AS MCE FOR AMENFI EAST. HER POOR PERFORMANCE IS NOT WORTHY OF A REAPPOINTMENT, WE WILL DEMONSTRATE SOON. – CONCERNED CITIZENS OF AMENFI EAST.

We, the above-mentioned group with membership across the Amenfi East constituency write to register our utmost disapproval of an attempt to maintain our incompetent outgoing MCE Hon Helena Ama Appiah.

We bring to the notice of the appointing authority that, a decision to maintain our non-performing and clueless outgoing MCE will be the most unfortunate decision and travesty of justice to our people and next generations. Since she claims to enjoy support from the NPP constituency chairman and assurances from some big men in Accra, we the ordinary people in the villages have no big men but our voices right or to lawful assembly and will speak resoundingly in the coming days.

Our loud silence has been the hope and trust in leadership to identify and correct this mishap by giving to us a new hope in a new MCE nominee. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be so, we are left with no option than to make this statement for it to be on records that, We the people of Amenfi East do not want or need Hon. Helena Appiah as MCE again.

Those who knew her as a former Assemblymember and Circuit supervisor expected nothing better from her administration. She was and it still not cut for the job. We were told she was appointed on grounds of affirmative action but it is sad to report to Mr president that, the beneficiary of affirmative action has failed to champion the course of the women in whose name she was appointed.

Market women, traders, NPP polling station women organizers and many other groups have expressed their displeasure about her performance and relationship with them. Our Municipality is now on a life support and needs a competent, vibrant, and energetic visionary leader to the rescue.

She has been very good at scheming the sporadic transfers of Municipal Coordinating Directors, as though they were the problem meanwhile she is the real problem that needs to be solved. We need new brains with fresh ideas to move our municipality towards a new direction especially when the NDC has given us a very young and dynamic MP. Not a single fully initiated or completed major project could be credited to her name. She halted and abandoned several communities self-initiated projects after promising to support their completion.

Hon Helena, never visited any of the communities to campaign for the President or the Parliamentary Candidate in the 2020 elections.

She allocated most of the school feeding slots to herself, her family and friends. Her daughter who was not a supplier became the sole supplier of all school feeding materials. Job opportunities were given to his family and friends at the detriment of NPP die-hard foot-soldiers and many more. All these instances contravenes the general administrative principles of conflict of interest. Her actions and inactions created disaffection for the NPP party and contributed to the president’s defeat in the constituency by

over 4000 votes, the worst ever for an NPP presidential candidate since 2000. Her reappointment spells doom for the NPP in future elections.

Our sister, by her own actions and that off the NDC’s candidate, gives credence to the public suspicion that she was part of those who sponsored the NDC’s candidate now MP, against the NPP’s candidate.

She shielded the mining site of our main opponents for the entire four years whilst other NPP executives and members were at the mercies of the vanguard and galamstop of the operation. Their sites were constantly attacked at the whistle of the MCE when our main opponent’s galamsey site was operating 24/7 under her protection. This was the mystery behind the constant praise singing by the NDC’s candidate on radio.

She fought against the president’s interests on many occasions for example, the creation of the Western North region and the Wassa’s inclusion ( she engineered for the Amenfi east’s exclusion), the elections of MMDCE’s, The fight against galamsey, The one district one factory policy in the constituency (by frustrating the process leading to the acquisition of land for the project) just to mention a few. In all such important key policy issues, she was on the other side. Many people questions her loyalty, whether she represents herself or the president?

In a conclusion, We state emphatically that, our outgoing MCE for Amenfi East Hon. Helena Ama Appiah performance has been very abysmal, she was a major contributory factor to the NPP’s humiliating defeat in the constituency. She is incompetent, divisive, purposeless and therefore shouldn’t be entrusted with another four-year mandate. The NPP has a lot of good alternatives that can manage our Municipality better to the benefit of all. We humbly appeal to the appointing authority and those who are still lobbying for her reappointment to do so, but with proper assessment of her performance and approval ratings from the ordinary people where true sovereignty resides. We also respectfully call

on our dear sister Hon. Helena Ama Appiah, to do us the honor and in the public’s interest, recuse herself from the post honorably. We are by this press release calling on all other progressive minds in the municipality to join our movement to #GetHelenaOut.

….signed…..

1. Mr. Akwasi Oduro – Chairman

Wasa Akropong

2. Mr. Emmanuel Coffie- Secretary

Wasa Japa

3. Mr. Stephen Asante – Operations

Wasa Pewuako

4. Mr. Paul Mensa – Vice Chairman

Wasa Dawurampon

5. Miss Mary Donkor – Women’s leader

Wasa Saa

6. James Fynn – Treasure

Wasa Nkonya

7. Vivian Darko – Welfare

Wasa Mampong

NB: Please call these numbers for any Radio or TV Interview 0550542818 or 0272223482

Cc: All Media Houses

---kasapafm