ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.02.2021 Social News

Prof Abeiku Blankson to speak at GIJ faculty research seminar

Prof Abeiku Blankson to speak at GIJ faculty research seminar
Listen to article

Professor Isaac Abeiku Blanksom, current acting President of the Ghana Communications Technology University (GCTU) will be speaking at a faculty research seminar for staff of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) on Friday, February 19.

Themed “Formulating research topics and problematization of communication research,” the seminar is being organised by the Directorate of Research Innovation and Development (DRID) at the institute.

This seminar is part of efforts by GIJ to improve the research capacity of lecturers under a larger initiative known as the “Writing Scholarly Articles Series”.

Director of Research at GIJ, Dr. Etse Sikanku said the institute is keen on encouraging and equipping lecturers with the needed skills and knowledge to enable them to conduct cutting-edge research.

“Our goal is to revive and deepen the research culture at the Ghana Institute of Journalism. Such a session will go a long way to ignite the research interests and lay the foundation for future research”.

Several topics and guests have been lined up to participate in the “writing scholarly articles series”.

211202133604-0f730m4yxs-professor-isaac-abeiku-blankson
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Labour Unions losing confidence in Labour Commission's neutrality – Participants
11.02.2021 | Social News
Abuakwa-North MP 'killers' finally get lawyer
11.02.2021 | Social News
Bar operators in Akim Oda lament low patronage
11.02.2021 | Social News
Faulty trailer crashes give cars, students at Nsawam
11.02.2021 | Social News
Military to establish bases in 16 regions – Nitiwul
11.02.2021 | Social News
My wife’s alleged physical abuse, properties acquired false – Eugen Arhin
11.02.2021 | Social News
Tema Police declare war on landguards
11.02.2021 | Social News
Youth Unemployment remains a time bomb, waiting to explode
11.02.2021 | Social News
Kan Dapaah most incompetent National Security boss ever – Adam Bonaa
11.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election Petition: We've have a strong case, we not relying ...
1 hour ago

Covid-19: We're not ready for closure of schools — Teachers
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line