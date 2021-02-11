Prof Abeiku Blankson to speak at GIJ faculty research seminar

Listen to article

Professor Isaac Abeiku Blanksom, current acting President of the Ghana Communications Technology University (GCTU) will be speaking at a faculty research seminar for staff of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) on Friday, February 19.

Themed “Formulating research topics and problematization of communication research,” the seminar is being organised by the Directorate of Research Innovation and Development (DRID) at the institute.

This seminar is part of efforts by GIJ to improve the research capacity of lecturers under a larger initiative known as the “Writing Scholarly Articles Series”.

Director of Research at GIJ, Dr. Etse Sikanku said the institute is keen on encouraging and equipping lecturers with the needed skills and knowledge to enable them to conduct cutting-edge research.

“Our goal is to revive and deepen the research culture at the Ghana Institute of Journalism. Such a session will go a long way to ignite the research interests and lay the foundation for future research”.

Several topics and guests have been lined up to participate in the “writing scholarly articles series”.

