COVID-19 scare: Fears of workers at Justice Ministry allayed after disinfection exercise

Amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, the Estate Officer at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, Ms Selasi Agbesi, has allayed fears of workers of the ministry about COVID-19.

“The disinfection of our ministry by Zoomlion Ghana Limited will help prepare our staff members psychologically to be able to go about their work without entertaining any fear(s) of contracting COVID-19,” she said.

Ms Agbesi made the observation when Zoomlion, through its Free Community Disinfection campaign, disinfected the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice on Friday, February 5, 2021.

According to her, the fact that the ministry has benefited from the free disinfection programme was enough assurance to the workers, adding that it will minimise the fear of “any of us contracting the virus.”

“The mere mention of coronavirus puts some fear in staff members, therefore, affecting their efficiency at work,” she intimated.

From the Office of the Attorney and Ministry of Justice, the Zoomlion disinfection team moved to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to carry out same exercise.

Speaking to journalists, the Chief Director of MSWR, Noah Tumfo, said his ministry has been collaborating with local authorities and private waste management companies all in an effort to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.

These partnerships, he continued, have yielded very positive results, indicating the need to sustain the gains that have been achieved.

He entreated Ghanaians to, as a matter of urgency, pay heed to the COVID-19 directives outlined by the GHS.

At the GHS, the Director of Finance, Ms Regina Okan Moore, charged Ghanaians to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols.

She further urged the citizenry to prioritise the general health of the country, adding that, that should form the basis for the strict adherence to the COVID-19 rules.

“COVID-19 is real! See, even we at Ghana Health Service are disinfecting our facilities, so let us protect ourselves,” Ms Okan Moore advised.

The Senior Editor at the GNA, who doubles as the Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ms Linda Asante Agyei, noted with concern the adverse impact of covid on media organisations.

“We know the work of journalists is such that we move microphones from one person to the other in order to gather information. This exposes journalists to people who have contracted the virus. But having disinfected some media facilities, we can safely walk in confidently without fear,” she said.

She expressed her outfit's appreciation to Zoomlion for the gesture.

