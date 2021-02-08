Covid-19 Fight: Abuakwa North NCCE, Police sensitize public on Covid-19 protocols

The National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE) and Ghana Police Service of the Abuakwa North Municipality on 3rd February, 2021 embarked on sensitisation exercise on COVID-19 safety protocols.

The group led by Miss Gracelyn Kafui Dogbe, Civic Officer and ASP Fred Kpetigo, District Police Crime Officer, observed that the adherence of face mask-wearing and other safety protocols were encouraging. Only a few were without the mask of which they were made to procure and wear.

Some of the places visited were New Tafo Akim main lorry station, Tontro lorry station, New Tafo Akim market and central business centre of New Tafo Akim.

ASP Fred Kpetigo said the exercise will continue periodically to ensure full compliance of the COVID 19 protocols in the municipality and Ghana in general, especially on market days.

He further admonished all to abide by the COVID 19 protocols to help curb the virus.

Miss Gracelyn Kafui Dogbe on her part mentioned that, most of the people only put on the mask when they see police approaching, a situation she describes as unfortunate.

She also encouraged all sundry to adhere to the safety protocols amid the COVID 19 pandemic to help curb the spread.

Abuakwa North Municipality has since January 2021 recorded seven COVI 19 positive cases with one recovery and no deaths, leaving six active cases as confirmed by the Ag. Municipal Health Director, Mrs Rebecca Dede Bantey.

---Globalnewsarena.com