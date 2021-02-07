Man grabbed smuggling 'wee' into prison returns to prison custody after failing to meet bail conditions

George Owusu, also known as Nana Yaw, who was arrested for attempting to smuggle narcotics into Ankaful Maximum prison last month, would spend more days in prison custody after failing to satisfy the bail terms imposed by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

The accused failed to meet the bail condition of GH¢30,000.00 with three sureties, preferably civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,500

Owusu had tried to convince a Prison officer to smuggle 15 slabs of suspected narcotic substance into the Ankaful Maximum Prisons.

His plea was not taken and would reappear in court on Tuesday, March 2 for hearing.

Detective Chief Inspector Theresa Agbavor said the complainant was a Prisons officer at the Ankaful Maximum Prisons.

She said sometime in December last year, Owusu contacted the Prison Officer to convince him to smuggle the substance into the prison yard to be given to one Kwasi Boakye, an inmate serving a 45-year jail term.

She said the Officer then disclosed the deal to the authorities at the Prisons.

On Saturday, January 9, Owusu called the Officer to meet him for the substance and he was arrested at a guest house at Abiee, a community near Ankaful.

—GNA