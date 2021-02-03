ModernGhanalogo

03.02.2021

Sekondi High Court sets March 5 for judgement of murdered Takoradi girls’ case

A Sekondi High Court has set Friday, 5th March as judgment day in the murder trial of the two suspects in the killing of the four kidnapped Takoradi girls.

The two accused Nigerian nationals, Sam Udeotuk Wills and John Orji, were initially facing a charge of conspiracy to kidnap but the charge was later changed to conspiracy to murder in 2020.

This was after the police forensic test on discovered human remains confirmed that the girls were dead.

The presiding judge, Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, set the date today February 3, 2021, after the lawyers of Sam Udeotuk Wills and John Orji closed their defence and subsequent cross-examination.

The presiding Court of Appeal Judge further directed that “the State Attorney prosecuting, Patience Klinogo and her team to file their written address on 17th February 2021 and the defence counsels to also file their written address on 24th February 2021”.

Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong also directed that they will all give an oral address to the seven-member Jury on 3rd March before the judgment day.

The jury however will pass a verdict after listening to the oral addresses from both the Prosecution and the defence lawyers.

