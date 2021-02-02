KNUST suspends shuttle services over disregard for COVID-19 safety measures

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have suspended shuttle services on campus following the non-adherence to COVID-19 safety measures in the buses.

The move management says is to ensure the health and safety of students and other members of the university community.

“Management has noted that there has been a blatant disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols governing the operation of shuttle services on campus in order to protect students from getting infected with the virus, Management has decided to suspend shuttle or bus services from various hostels on campus to faculty area with immediate effect,” the school said in a press release.

Meanwhile, students who commute some other routes including those from the College of Health and Allied Sciences who attend lectures at the Boadi new site have however been exempted from the directive for the time being.

Management of the school warned that “it will not hesitate to suspend bus services to students who ply the above routes if they also flout the laid down protocols set out by the University.”

Meanwhile, all students and staff have been encouraged to comply with the University’s COVID-19 protocols for managing the spread of the virus.

Shift system

In a separate statement, the university has directed that “colleges/Departments/Units to make internal arrangements to operationalize the shift-system for workers”, in accordance with the President Akufo-Addo’s directives during his 23rd COVID-19 address to the nation.

Management further noted that all university-sanctioned meetings will be held virtually adding that physical meetings should be held within two hours or less.

“As much as possible, all university-sanctioned meetings should be held virtually and the duration of physical meetings should not exceed two (2) hours at a time.”

---citinewsroom