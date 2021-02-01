Group commends President Akufo-Addo for reappointing Cecilia Abena Dapaah

On behalf of the management committee of Coalition of all Voluntary and identifiable groups in Ashanti Region (V20), We would like to thank the President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufu Addo for re-appointing Hon Cecilia Abena Dapaah as the Minister for Sanitation, Water and Resource.

We are all very excited for the appointment of such a hard-working and competent woman from Ashanti, We look forward to years of fruitful cooperation and contribution to the success of the grassroots.

Your Excellency’s experience we can realise much of the potential and possibilities for your cooperation in all areas for the mutual benefits of our country especially the Ashanti Region.

We wish Your Excellency success in all your endeavours.

Ayekoo Mr President

Asanteman Da wase.

V-20 Da Wase