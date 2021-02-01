Rawlings knew nothing about June 4th Revolution – Kwesi Pratt

Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr has revealed that the late former President Jerry Rawlings had no knowledge of where and how the June 4, 1979 revolution was cooked.

Mr. Pratt made this assertion when speaking as a panelist on 'Alhaji & Alhaji' show which was hosted by Sena Nombo on Pan African Television on Saturday, January 30.

According to him, Rawlings was only lucky to be a beneficiary of the revolution because he was freed from prison by those who actually were behind the infamous 1979 revolution which saw the government of Gen. Kutu Acheampong overthrown.

"Mr. Rawlings had no idea where June 4th came from, no idea where June 4th came from. He was a beneficiary of June 4th and yet today, everything is credited to him," he said.

Mr. Pratt Jnr. mentioned Sgt. Peter Tasiri as the soldier who solely planned the revolution before later recruiting one Capt. Baah Acheamfo and Lt. Agyemang Bio whom he said fired the first shot and got killed instantly.

"Nowhere had anybody mention the name Sgt. Peter Tasiri who was the sole organizer of the June 4th revolt and I know what I'm talking about. It was Peter Tasiri who recruited Capt. Baah Acheamfo. The first shot was fired by Lt. Agyemang Bio who was killed instantly...Baah Acheamfo had been arrested on June 3rd, he was in cells. He broke out of jail. Tasiri and the other release Mr. Rawlings from custody.

The veteran journalist who was once tortured and jailed by the late Rawlings further accused the late former president who was buried few days ago of being the one who led forces to destroy the legacy left behind by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana and the whole of Africa.

He alleged that Rawlings in his days was trying to "undo" everything that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah did in his home country, Ghana and Africa as a whole.

"If you are talking about the efforts to undo what Nkrumah did in Ghana and Africa, Mr. Jerry Rawlings was the spearhead of that effort. The effort to undo everything that Kwame Nkrumah did to Ghana and Africa, he was the spearhead," he disclosed.

—