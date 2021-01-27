COVID-19: Buy only FDA-approved hydrogen peroxide – Ghanaians told

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has advised Ghanaians to desist from purchasing hydrogen peroxide not approved by the authority.

Due to the increasing number of active cases of COVID-19, the FDA said this has led to panic buying of hydrogen peroxide.

It warned that the panic buying has given rise to “substandard hydrogen peroxide on the markets.”

According to the FDA, this came to light during its monitoring with Officers of the Pharmacy Council (PC).

“The general public is also being reminded to purchase only Food and Drugs Authority approved hydrogen peroxide and other medicinal products and be on the lookout for the mandatory FDA registration number on such products i f they are manufactured in Ghana,” FDA advised in a statement.

Ghana currently has close to 4,000 active cases of COVID-19.

Below is the full press statement

---citinewsroom