ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.01.2021 Social News

COVID-19: Buy only FDA-approved hydrogen peroxide – Ghanaians told

COVID-19: Buy only FDA-approved hydrogen peroxide – Ghanaians told
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has advised Ghanaians to desist from purchasing hydrogen peroxide not approved by the authority.

Due to the increasing number of active cases of COVID-19, the FDA said this has led to panic buying of hydrogen peroxide.

It warned that the panic buying has given rise to “substandard hydrogen peroxide on the markets.”

According to the FDA, this came to light during its monitoring with Officers of the Pharmacy Council (PC).

“The general public is also being reminded to purchase only Food and Drugs Authority approved hydrogen peroxide and other medicinal products and be on the lookout for the mandatory FDA registration number on such products i f they are manufactured in Ghana,” FDA advised in a statement.

Ghana currently has close to 4,000 active cases of COVID-19.

Below is the full press statement

127202170604-wbreuihtto-a6acceda-f8b1-4a30-9100-552077743ddc.jpeg

---citinewsroom

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Check the dignitaries at Rawlings' funeral
27.01.2021 | Social News
Accra: Police gun down alleged notorious robber, arrest two others
27.01.2021 | Social News
“We don't think Rawlings is dead” — Ashaiman drivers, traders
27.01.2021 | Social News
Let's sustain the fourth Republic as Rawlings's legacy — NCCE boss
27.01.2021 | Social News
Ada residents protest salt-mining lease granted to Electrochem Ghana
27.01.2021 | Social News
Legacies, ideologies of Rawlings must be upheld - Citizens
27.01.2021 | Social News
Rawlings was a just, selfless and charismatic leader - Oguaa residents
27.01.2021 | Social News
Konadu bids farewell to late husband
27.01.2021 | Social News
Ho Municipal Assembly to deploy taskforce to enforce covid-19 protocols
27.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

The 1986 Nobistor Affair meant to overthrow the Rawlings-led...
3 hours ago

Check the dignitaries at Rawlings' funeral
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line