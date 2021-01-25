S/R: 6 killed, 5 injured in road accident at Mpaha

Six persons have been reported dead in a fatal accident after a Sprinter bus travelling from Kumasi to Tamale collided head-on with a Rhino truck with registration number GN5316-13 at the Mpaha junction in the Savannah Region.

According to sources, other five people sustained various degrees of injury and are receiving treatment at the Holistic Medicare Health facility in Buipe.

The Savannah Regional Fire Service Commander, said the service received a distress and rushed to the scene.

He said the mortal remains of the victims have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

—Daily Guide