Rawlings’ funeral preparations on course – Gov't

Government says preparations are underway for the state funeral of former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

The state funeral for Mr Rawlings is expected to be held at the Independence Square in Accra from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on January 27, 2021, according to a note verbale the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration sent to Diplomatic Missions, International Organizations and Honorary Consulates.

Information Minister Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told Citi News all participating bodies in the funeral are currently rehearsing at the Black Star Square and Accra International conference centre ahead of the scheduled events.

“Today, if you visit the Black Star square and Accra International Conference, the various teams that are doing the preparatory work are gradually getting their work to an advanced stage. We look forward to the people of Ghana paying their final respect and salutations to the former President even in these COVID times.”

Mr Rawlings, died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He will be laid-in-state from 24th to 26th January 2021 at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

There will also be a Mass on 26th January 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

It is after the above arrangements that the family of the late president is demanding to take charge of the remains of Mr Rawlings to carry on with some traditional rites.

Funeral for the late President was initially scheduled for December 23, 2020, by the State but that upset the Anlo Traditional Council and the Agbotui, Tamaklo, Husunu and Allied families which wanted to be consulted.

The Council led by the Awadada of the Anlo, Togbui Agbesi Awusu II, said the arrangements made at the time were not in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Anlo people, leading to the initial indefinite postponement of the funeral rites of the late former President.

---citinewsroom