Church Leaders advised to pray for their helpers

Listen to article

The United Kingdom and Europe Area Head of Action Chapel International, Bishop Dick Essandoh has advised church leaders to pray fervently for their helpers to strengthen them in thwarting any demonic attacks that may come on them.

According to Bishop Essandoh, those helpers become targets for the enemy due to their close association with the Men of God, and some of them, unfortunately, fall prey to the wicked schemes and temptation of the devil.

Bishop Essandoh was speaking at the Induction ceremony of Bishop Charles Gyaabin of Action Chapel, Possibility Cathedral in Odeneho Kwadaso near Kumasi.

Bishop Gyaabin had been ordained into his new office earlier at the Action Chapel Prayer Cathedral in Accra.

Many people from all walks of life attended the Induction ceremony to show their love and support for the new Bishop.

The United Kingdom-based Bishop Essandoh also noted that Christians must also make it their duty to constantly pray for their pastors to easily let go of any bitter experience they have had with their helpers.

According to him, many Senior Pastors are harboring serious bitterness against their helpers and close associates who hurt them and this, if not checked can bring grave consequences to both the Senior Pastors and their offenders as well.

“We must always be on guard spiritually for our pastors too, otherwise bitterness against their helpers or close associates who hurt them can even sink his ministry”. He is quoted as saying.

In a thanksgiving address later, Bishop Charles Gyaabin expressed gratitude to the Arch Bishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Bishop James Saah, Bishop Isaac Clive Mould, Bishop Koffy Oko-Adjei, the chairman of the College of Bishops, Bishop Ken Aniaagyei Mensah, and all members of the College of Bishops of the renowned church.

Of particular mention also, was Rt. Rev. William Adjei Harrisson, who identified him at age 20 to have the call of God upon his life and nurtured him through ministry.

The auditorium became emotional when Bishop Gyaabin began to sob as he fought to continue the story of how helpful Rt. Rev. Adjei Harrison had been to him in his journey through ministry.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages keep pouring in from the length and breadth of the world to the relatively young Bishop.