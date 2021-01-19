GGGA unveils new logo as part of 100th Anniversary celebrations

Listen to article

The Ghana Girl Guides Association has unveiled a new national logo for its transformational programme in the lives of girls and young women across the country as part of the 100-year anniversary celebrations.

GGGA marked its centenary of existence on Monday, January 18, 2021, at the GGGA National Training Center. The ceremony saw the redesigning of its identity to coincide with its girls and young women empowerment ambitions.

GGGA logo has four (4) specifications; Star, Stool, Petals, and the Eight Point Programme.

The Founder of the Association, Mrs. Elsie Ofuatey Kodjoe who unveiled the logo in explaining the items on the logo said, the Star represents the star of Africa meaning that every Girl Guides should be a star.

She added that the Stool signifies womanhood, authority and leadership. It's the aim of bringing to the fore of how every Guide is trained to become a responsible citizen, wife and mother who positively affects the development of the country.

"The Petals which constitute three in number represent the three-fold promise. These signify that a Guide must ensure to do her duty to God, serve her country, help other people and keep the Guide Law," she explained.

In a related development, she explained that the Eight Point Programme also signifies how Guides are trained and empowered to be agents of change through innovative non-formal educational programmes.

Mrs. Elsie Ofuatey Kodjoe promised that the new brand logo provides an excellent Girl Guiding, building and shaping of the lives of young women in the country.

The hundredth-anniversary celebrations was commemorated under the theme: "100 years of Training, Transforming and Impacting the World Through Innovative Girl-led Actions".