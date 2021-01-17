Next Bono Regional Minister must be peace-loving, unifier – Bono residents

Listen to article

Some key personalities in the Bono Region are appealing to President Akufo-Addo to appoint a unifier and a peace-loving person as the next Bono Regional Minister.

According to them, considering the acrimony and rancor that have literally engulfed some leading figures in the ruling New Patriotic Party in the region following the poor performance of the party in last year's parliamentary elections and the current state of development in the region, the next Bono Regional Minister must be someone who exudes excellent leadership qualities.

Under the circumstances, they strongly believe that the best choice for the post is Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, a private legal practitioner based in Sunyani.

In separate interviews, they contended that it would simply be in the supreme interest of the NPP, the Bono region and the nation as a whole if the President considers Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah for the position.

A former NPP Regional Organiser, Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah, believes that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should appoint a competent person who has what it takes to restore unity in the party within the Bono region.

He was emphatic that the most suitable person to assume the position of the Regional Minister is Lawyer Tuah Yeboah because “he is a man of substance, trust-worthy and can help the party retain power for three consecutive terms for the first time in the 2024 elections across the region.”

“I have known Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah for quite some time and I have no doubt in my mind that he would be an excellent Bono Regional Minister, if he is given the opportunity to serve in that capacity and I am one hundred percent sure that the President will not regret if he chooses Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah”, Francis Duah, a Senior Public Servant stated in an interview.

He added that given Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah’s loyalty to the NPP and his rich experience at the Bar, he stands in a better position to help accelerate development in the region.

A Senior Journalist, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said he would be shocked if Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah is not made the next Bono Regional Minister or given a ministerial position in President Akufo-Addo’s second term.

He explained that “Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah is a team-player, focused, down to earth, selfless, peace-loving and above all God-fearing and so why by-pass such a person? I think that if a broader consultation is made about this issue, Lawyer would stand tall among all the other names we’re hearing.”

A highly respected traditional ruler in the Bono region, who also spoke on conditions of anonymity, said most chiefs in the region would be exceedingly glad to have Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah as the next regional minister given his credentials in the Bar in almost 20 years and his loyalty to the NPP.

“We are very much aware that he is a strong member of the NPP and actively campaigned for the party not only in the Sunyani East constituency but also in most parts of the Bono region and even supported the Sunyani East NPP campaign in cash and in kind. From what we’ve gathered about him so far, I think he would be an excellent material for the position.

About Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Born in September 1975, Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah is currently the President of the Brong Ahafo Regional Bar Association.

He holds MSc in Defence and International Politics from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Accra.

He completed his professional law course at the Ghana School of Law in 2002 after obtaining a degree in Accounting and Law from the University of Ghana, Legon in 2000.

He also had his Diploma in Business Management in 2000 from ICS, Glasgow, Scotland. The young and affable lawyer has been a card-bearing member of the NPP since 1996 and has over the years held various positions in the party; including Deputy Regional Secretary of the party from 2010 to 2014 and currently member of NPP's Legal Committee in the Bono region.