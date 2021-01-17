Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases now 1,776, five more die, 53 in severe condition

Ghana has recorded 297 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the total active case count to 1,776 as of Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Five more persons have succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 346.

The Greater Accra Region, Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central Region continue to lead with a high number of infections.

53 persons are in severe conditions with 12 persons in a critical state.

For active cases, the Greater Accra Region tops with 881 while the International travelers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) follow with 455.

In the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, the cumulative high numbers of COVID-19 related cases are 32.436 and 11,347 respectively. Ghana has had a total of 57,714 cases and 55,592 discharges.

Presidential address tonight

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will tonight [Sunday, January 17, 2020] address the nation on steps his administration is taking to help manage the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

This will be the 22nd time the President will be providing updates on the government's enhanced responsive measures against the outbreak.

The televised address is scheduled for 8:00 pm on major media platforms across the country.

In his last update, the President announced the reopening of schools at all levels after almost a year of closure.

The address also comes at a time when grave concerns have been raised about the surge in the number of infections which has been attributed to the laxity in the adherence to safety measures among the public.

It is expected that Nana Addo will touch heavily on the overall containment of the virus, plans for the resumption of schools amidst the increasing cases, testing and contact tracing.

He is also expected to give further details of the COVID-19 vaccine supply to the country.

— citinewsroom