ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.01.2021 Headlines

NDC Caucus wants $570 million Accra-Tema motorway contract terminated

NDC Caucus wants $570 million Accra-Tema motorway contract terminated
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament has called for the termination of a $570 million Accra-Tema Motorway contract awarded to South African-based Portuguese company Mota-Engil.

According to the NDC Caucus, the contract is to serve the interest of the government officials rather than protecting the public purse.

Government signed the contract for the design and construction of the Accra-Tema Motorway and Extensions Project from the Tema Interchange through Apenkwa Interchange to Neoplan Junction.

Addressing the press in Parliament, the NDC Spokesperson on Transport, Kwame Agbodza, raised questions on the redesigning of the motorway and the sourcing of the company for the project.’

Mr. Abgodza said the Minority will be forced to call for a parliamentary probe into the contract if it is not cancelled.

“This is another scheme like Ameri and other deals to create an opportunity to serve themselves and we in the NDC caucus will not allow it. If you push this we will call for a parliamentary probe into this.”

“We are asking the government to stop this process. It will take you about two extra months to do selective tendering and allow Ghanaian contractors to be able to participate in this so that we can have Ghanaian heroes in this. ”

The project was to ensure the transformation of the Accra-Tema Motorway into six lanes.

The Tema Roundabout to Aflao road was also expected to be dualized with 3 interchanges under the project.

— citinewsroom

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
TEWU begins indefinite strike over conditions of service
13.01.2021 | Headlines
Afriyie Akoto has been an outstanding minister – Prez Akufo Addo
13.01.2021 | Headlines
Presidency freezes new contracts
13.01.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to reconstitute statutory boards and corporations 
13.01.2021 | Headlines
NPP Sefwi Akontombra MP involve in car crash
13.01.2021 | Headlines
I can’t think far! Akufo-Addo preaches concensus building, and next, Police charges NDC lawmakers for unlawful assembly – Mahama
12.01.2021 | Headlines
NDC MPs court process served on Speaker exposes Akufo-Addo’s doublespeak – Mahama
12.01.2021 | Headlines
NDC goes to court to challenge Tarkwa Nsuaem parliamentary results
12.01.2021 | Headlines
Provide clear guidelines on reopening of schools – GNACOPS to gov't
12.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

December inflation rate climbs to 10.4% — Statistical Servic...
2 hours ago

Ghana looks up to you — ATAG tells Bagbin
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line