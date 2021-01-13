NDC Caucus wants $570 million Accra-Tema motorway contract terminated

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament has called for the termination of a $570 million Accra-Tema Motorway contract awarded to South African-based Portuguese company Mota-Engil.

According to the NDC Caucus, the contract is to serve the interest of the government officials rather than protecting the public purse.

Government signed the contract for the design and construction of the Accra-Tema Motorway and Extensions Project from the Tema Interchange through Apenkwa Interchange to Neoplan Junction.

Addressing the press in Parliament, the NDC Spokesperson on Transport, Kwame Agbodza, raised questions on the redesigning of the motorway and the sourcing of the company for the project.’

Mr. Abgodza said the Minority will be forced to call for a parliamentary probe into the contract if it is not cancelled.

“This is another scheme like Ameri and other deals to create an opportunity to serve themselves and we in the NDC caucus will not allow it. If you push this we will call for a parliamentary probe into this.”

“We are asking the government to stop this process. It will take you about two extra months to do selective tendering and allow Ghanaian contractors to be able to participate in this so that we can have Ghanaian heroes in this. ”

The project was to ensure the transformation of the Accra-Tema Motorway into six lanes.

The Tema Roundabout to Aflao road was also expected to be dualized with 3 interchanges under the project.

