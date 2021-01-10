ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.01.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo commissions an auditorium for Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education

Akufo-Addo commissions an auditorium for Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned an ultra-modern 3000 seater capacity auditorium for use at the Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education.

The auditorium named after the President is known as 'Nana Akufo-Addo' auditorium and was funded from the GetFund.

The President was supported by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin, the Okyenhene, and Reverend Professor JOY Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, as part of a Thanksgiving Service in honour of the President.

Rev. Charles Fosu-Ayarkwa, Principal of the School, indicated that the auditorium was named after the President to appreciate his efforts in the educational sector.

He said the President's grandfather, Nana Ofori-Atta, then Okyenhene donated the 600 acre land on which the school was situated.

The Thanksgiving Service was a joint ceremony organized by the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Kyebi local council of churches to show gratitude to God for a successful re-election and investiture of President Akufo-Addo.

The service was well attended by the family of the President, the Vice President and wife, former ministers of state and government appointees as well as party faithful and supporters at the Akufo-Addo auditorium at Kyebi.

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
NDC’s decision to disregard Akufo-Addo as President ‘lawless, disrespectful’ – NPP
09.01.2021 | Headlines
MPs drama in electing Speaker distasteful, disgraceful – Christian Council
09.01.2021 | Headlines
Good will triumph over evil in Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term – Okyenhene
09.01.2021 | Headlines
Whether you like it or not, Akufo-Addo is God chosen – Okyenhene Tells Critics
09.01.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo thanks God for second term
09.01.2021 | Headlines
Work in unity – Bagbin to MPs
09.01.2021 | Headlines
Disregard rumours I didn't vote for Prof. Mike Oquaye – Bright Wireko-Brobby
08.01.2021 | Headlines
'Own man' Bagbin won't sacrifice 'national interest for Mahama agenda' – Otchere-Darko
08.01.2021 | Headlines
I warned Oquaye to retire, spend time telling Ananse stories to grandchildren but he didn’t listen – Nketia
08.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

GES to motivate teachers in remote schools
2 hours ago

I voted for Mike Oquaye; ignore contrary claims – Hemang Low...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line