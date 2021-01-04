ModernGhanalogo

04.01.2021 Headlines

Kufuor, Asantehene, others to be honored at Asanteman Awards
Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, will be honored as 'Asanteman Iconic Leader of the decades' at the maiden edition of the Asanteman Awards.

The Asanteman Awards is organized by Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) in the Ashanti Region.

The honor of John Agyekum Kufuor, which is the highest award, is in recognition of his enormous contribution to the development of Asanteman and support of the youth in the region.

The Asanteman awards, slated for Saturday, January 9, 2021, is under the theme 'Rededicating our commitment to the Development of Asanteman' will be held at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi, and also honor other industrious personalities from other sectors in the country.

Executive Personalities listed for the honorary awards include Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III. They are to be honored for their dedicated service and support for Asanteman during the season of Covid-19.

Other notable political personalities nominated for the honorary awards include Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu majority speaker and Member of Parliament for Suame constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka MP for Asawase and MP for Effiduase-Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie.

In an interview with Beatwaves, general secretary of KuYA, Kwabena Frimpong said, the awards will honor other personalities who have contributed in the areas of trade, sports, and other sectors of the economy.

'this awards event seeks to encourage valiant youth to serve Asanteman wholeheartedly for common development, free from any violence', he said.

—Daily Guide

