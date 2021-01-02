UG to begin shift system for 2021/2022 academic year

The University of Ghana (UG) has announced plans to run a shift system of education for the 2021/2022 Academic year.

The university says the large number of students expected to be admitted this year coupling with the COVID-19 safety protocols has accounted for this.

Speaking to Citi News, the Dean of Student Affairs of the university, Godfred A. Bokpin, says this will create a conducive academic environment that will be in compliance with COVID-19 Protocols.

“We have practically lost a semester because the academic calendar usually starts from August to the end of July, but now the school will be reopening in January. So, that requires some sort of alteration to the calendar and due to Covid-19, it might not be prudent to have all the students on campus within that same period.”

“The arrangement for the undergraduate program is that final year students and first-year students will come in first and when they are done then year two and year 3 students come next,” he stated

He added that they made these arrangements in order for the majority of students to be able to benefit from the school’s digital infrastructure as well as ease density on the campus.

Professor Bokpin also stated that the school has made the decision not to increase academic user fees.

“The university had already communicated to the students and the wider university community that we are maintaining the fees that we charge for the 2019/2020 academic year,” he added.

Tertiary institutions to reopen in January 2021

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a national address on Sunday, October 18, 2020, said the academic year will continue for new and continuing students in January 2021.

“SHS 2 and JHS 2 students are back in school, as are some students in tertiary institutions and colleges. Indeed, the academic year for new and continuing University students will commence from January 2021.”

Schools have been closed since March 15, 2020, as part of the government's measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

— citinewsroom