31.12.2020 Social News

We expect peaceful political environment in 2021 – Pastor

Reverend Elvis Alirimbey, a Pastor at the Emmanuel Temple of the Assemblies of God Church at Bilinsa, a community in the Builsa District of the Upper East Region, says he is looking forward to a peaceful political environment in 2021.

He said 2020 was characterized by challenges including the COVID-19 global pandemic, political disturbances, and several challenges individuals and families faced across the world, and prayed that God would have mercy and grant Ghana a peaceful political environment.

Reverend Alirimbey, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency at Sandema, said “We expect our roads to be completed in 2021 and the robbery incidences recorded this year at Sandema drastically reduced.”

He noted that in spite of all the challenges of 2020, God had not abandoned His children and urged Christians to continue to pray and have faith in God, adding “Christians should live by the teachings of the Bible, if the Bible tells us to forgive, let's forgive, if it teaches us to be generous, let's go by that.”

This, among other teachings of the scriptures, the Pastor said would ensure peaceful co-existence among all religious denominations in the country, and admonished Ghanaians not to relent on the COVID-19 protocols by the Ghana Health Service.

“It is important for us to continue to adhere to the protocols as we prepare for the new year, the virus is still here with us, let's continue to wear our face masks and keep believing our miracle working God for COVID-19 free society,” the Pastor, who is also a professional Anaesthetist said.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi Boasiako Frimpong, a Biomedical Scientist, and resident of Sandema, thanked God for His guidance and mercies on him and his family over the years despite the challenges and called for more prayers to seek the favour of God in 2021.

“If we concentrate on God, and devote our time to serve Him with prayers and fasting, we will have the guidance of the Holy Spirit and a lot of mistakes will be avoided, and God will certainly reward us in 2021,” he said.

Ms Margaret Akotiah, a resident of Sandema and a student at the University for Development Studies, Tamale Campus, told the GNA that; “I expect peace in Ghana as the National Democratic Congress filed its petition to challenge the election results in court.

“I also expect an end to COVID in 2021, so we can live our normal lives and students will return to school again. There are too many robbery attacks in this District, so I expect a complete eradication or reduction in reported cases of robbery attacks.”

The student also expressed concern about the conflict between the people of Kandiga and Doba in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, over land, saying; “I hope that peace will return to the area so that the two factions will live peacefully.”

Similarly, Mr Inusah Agandaa, said his expectation was that the election petition would be handled peacefully in 2021 without any disturbances, “I also pray that the Almighty Allah will save us from this coronavirus pandemic.

“May Allah also bless every family with its heart's desires. Generally, I expect peace, more blessings from Allah upon us all as a people,” he added.

---GNA

