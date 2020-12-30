Dr. Samuel Akuoku of New York Installed as Abenase Hene in the Ashanti Region

Listen to article

In a most Colorful Ceremony, Dr Samuel B. Akuoku of New York was installed as the Abenase Hene under the Traditional name of Nana Akuoku Boateng I on Thursday, December 17th 2020. The Swearing of the Oath of Allegiance took place at Ejisu under the Traditional Leadership of Nana Oguakro Afrane Okese IV the Ejisu Hene

Abenase in the Ashanti Region is about four miles from, and under the Traditional jurisdiction of Ejisu which is known for the historical significance of Yaa Asantewah, the esteemed Royal Queen-mother of the Ashanti Kingdom. Dr Akuoko is a Direct Descendant of Nana Adomaa who became the 2nd Queen Mother of Abenase. The Abenaseman indeed consists of 4 towns – Abenase, Edwinase, Asarpong & Sonsuaso with Abenase as the Capital.

Dr. Samuel Akuoku graduated from Ghana Medical School and proceeded to do his Residency in Internal Medicine in New York. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and in addition holds an Executive MBA Degree. He established the Laurelton Medical Center in New York which has subsequently been acquired by New York University Medical Systems. He has a profound interest in Community Development and has built a lovely Hotel - The Paradise Resort Hotel near Lake Bosomtwi.

His Vision in becoming Abenase Hene is to transform Abenase and its enclave into a modern Society through a program self-determination and community engagement and cooperative economics that will build a sustainable agenda for the community. Tapping on his profound experience in the USA, Nana Akuoku Boateng I hopes to help develop the area as much as possible especially in areas as Education, Healthcare, Sewage & Sanitation, Police Station, Community Center and building a modern Ahenfie among other things.