FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
11.12.2020 Headlines

MP-elect Kingsley Nyarko's father reported dead after winning Kwadaso seat

The yet to be sworn-in Member of Parliament(MP) for the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has lost his father.

He was 74.

Information circulated by close associates of Dr. Nyarko revealed that the MP has had to cut-short his victory celebration in order to plan for his father’s funeral.

The one week observation is slated for Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

The late Ex.Sgt. Emmanuel Bamfo Nyarko was the father of Dr. Kingsley Nyarko.

Tributes have continued to pour in since announcement of the death of the MP's father.

Below is the funeral invitation:

