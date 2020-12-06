Compared To Akufo Addo Vote For John Mahama

Over the last few months, we in the NDC have done everything humanly possible to sell our message and to show to our fellow countrymen, what makes John Mahama and the NDC the better alternative to this current corrupt government.

You will agree with me that, in the last four years we have come to realize that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the direct opposite of everything we were told he was and stood for. We have also come to realize that John Dramani Mahama as President had a record that outshines the current President. From healthcare, infrastructure, corruption, rule of law, the economy, good governance etc.

Unfortunately for John Mahama and fortunately for Nana Addo, the things our media used to project and condemn under the Mahama administration are currently not of interest to them. That is why when a video shows our President recieving money in a brown envelop for what ever reason be it a bribe or a gift, we are not interested in the fact that we saw money changing hands but rather arguing on the reason why money changed hands with people saying it was a gift as if it is okay to even give a gift to keep your office. In 2016 it was not okay for a President to accept a gift of a vehicle even if it was added to the presidential pool of vehicles. The media has been able to make us understand that today, there is absolutely nothing wrong with nepotism to the exntent of the President appointing his own daughters and nephews even if it breads corruption. The media has been able to convince us to accept that there is nothing wrong with our leaders peddling falshood, that there is nothing wrong with taking credit for projects started by your predecessors, that there is absolutely nothing wrong with attacking press freedom and closing down opposition media, that closing down people's business is the best way to save them, that even when the President puts his presidency on the line in the fight against illegal mining and he fails, he can still be forgiven. This is how fortunate Akufo Addo is today in the eyes of the media.

On a personal level, I have learnt a lot about our politics in the last four years than ever before and I have gotten to see the true colours of people especially those who used to parade themselves as neutrals. In 2014/15, I used to join the bandwagon of harsh criticsm of the Mahamaa administration. As a young student wanting to see the country in the direct direction, I felt the Mahama government could have done better. At the time, those who were involved in GYEDA were prosecuted some were jailed, in bus branding SMARTYS was made to refund what ever excess money they made and the Transport Minister resigned. Asongtaba and RLG were made to refund monies to the state. When dumsor came, the minister incharge of power resigned just because he could not meet the schedule he gave us to end dumsor. A minister was sacked because she was caught on tape saying she is into politics to make a million dollors, not because she actually stole. Government made an effort to prosecute Woyome. These were in addition to monumental infrastructure in the area of health, education, roads, interchanges, markets and stadia. There was significant expansion in our oil fields, growth in the economy and significant increase in electricity and water supply to most parts of Ghana. But all these were deemed as signs of incompetence.

Today from the 'Cash for Seat' through to the 'Australian Visa' scandal to Ayawaso West violence to PDS and Agyapa, no one has taken responsibility, nobody has suffered anything. Ameri novation alone is costing the state 100s of millions. Monies collected by PDS on behalf of ECG has gone down the drain. Today we have borrowed so much to the benefit of the Finance Minister and his business interest. Imagine Mahama pulls down magnificent storey busildings to build a so called cathedral...

But we are being told that, the NPP deserve another term because of a poorly implemented FREE SHS which can boast of only 35% of the first batch of graduates qualifying for admission into tertiary institutions. Out of the over 80 students that sat the WASSCE in Krachi Secondary Technical School in Kete Krachi where I come from, less than 10 of them passed but we are being told that FREE SHS is the best to happen to Ghana after Jolof Rice.

Tomorrow we go to the polls again to choose who leads us for the next four years, if we are going to be very honest, between John Mahama and Akufo Addo, Mahama is the better alternative and deserves your vote. Like I said early, we have done everything humaly possible to show why Mahama is the better of the two, we hope you see that too... Posterity has judged Mahama right, time will reveal that he is one of the best presidents Ghana has ever had but then he is the president whose reputation, image has been attacked the most through a very deliberate plan to destroy him. Even on the eve of elections, they are still acussing him of one crime or the other. These accusations and attacks on his person are some of the reasons people still have doubts on choosing Mahama but seriously, a government that accuses the opposition leader of crimes is a USELESS government. Government don't talk, they act. If he is a criminal, why is he not been prosecuted? He is not been prosecuted because they have got nothing on him and they know.

Cast out all doubts, the best candidate to vote for tomorrow is John Dramani Mahama. Do it for Ghana. Let us rescue Ghana from lies, nepotism, corruption, oppression, discrimination, debt, weak leadership and super incompetence.