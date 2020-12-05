Erdogan’s Ottoman ambitions

Listen to article

Turkey is participating in combat operations in Syria, Libya, and in the north of Iraq. Now it distinguished herself in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. On the 27th of September 2020 Turkey actively supported the Azerbaijani side in the new conflict that broke out conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to Rami Abdul-Rahman, head of the London-based Syrian Monitoring Center for Human Rights, a few days before the resumption of active combat operations, Turkey moved about 300 militants to Azerbaijan. According to the Syrian human rights activist, they all belong to the Turkish-controlled radical groups "Sultan Murad" and "Al-Amshat", whose militants are Turkomans from the occupied Afrin enclave in North-West Syria. These three hundred thugs are professionals in their field and have a historical hatred towards the Armenian Gentiles. The militants hired by the Turks were romised a monthly salary 1500-2000 US dollars for the fulfillment of tasks to protect the Turkish military personnel in Azerbaijan.

Earlier the Turks urgently delivered from Libya to Syria more than 1,400 militants under their control and they were trained for transfer to Azerbaijan.

In total, the Turks returned to Syria about 8,500 mercenaries out of a total of 18000. Thus, about 10 thousand pro-Turkish militants remain in Libya. It is enough for supporting the local Muslim Brotherhood and shaping of the military-political situation in this country. The Ottomans don’t need allied forces in Syria yet.

Considering in broader terms the military-strategic position and political influence of Turkey, it should be noted that it isn’t directed to a preservation of peace and security in the region, but vice versa.

Libya. Thanks to closed negotiations with the Turks and the Libyans themselves, it was possible to start the negotiation process of preserving the unstable peace in the country. It must be assumed that the trend towards resolving the crisis in the country will continue. It suits of the President of Turkey, for whom the prospect of Egypt's military intervention in the conflict could lead to negative consequences inside Turkey and abroad. The Turkish leader skillfully took advantage of the ceasefire situation to redistribute of the Syrian mercenaries under his command to the conflict in the Transcaucasus, keeping a reserve for further maneuvers in Libya and around it.

Syria. In violation of all international laws Erdogan committed aggression against a neighboring sovereign state, then he acted as a "partner" in the negotiations in Astana. As a result, his troops occupy about a fifth of Syrian territory now. The Turks armed and took over rebellious Syrian formations numbering about 60 thousand fighters. There are the laws of Turkey, the local administration consists of half of the citizens of the neighboring country in the occupied Syrian region. In the province of Idlib, 68 (instead of 12 under the agreements in Astana) military observation posts have been deployed, which have been turned into powerful strongholds. The Turkish group of troops in this area numbers about 16-18 thousand soldiers and officers. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar frankly stated that he was not going to withdraw troops from Syria.

It should be noted that the Turks are firmly entrenched in Syria, and its loyal ally, the United States, is also located there.

Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey needs Azerbaijani oil and gas, but most importantly - a reliable ally in the Transcaucasus. The Turks reformed the Azerbaijani army, restructured it, put a lot of effort into training junior, middle stuffs and officers, and handed over some samples of modern weapons. Ankara defended the interests of Baku at all international platforms.

As a result Ankara has received from Baku the right to a Turkish military presence in Azerbaijani territory. Perhaps, at the expense of the invited party. It will be possible to transfer terrorists who have accumulated in Syria, through Azerbaijan to Dagestan now and they will destabilize the situation in Russia. Which country will be next? Time will show.