ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.12.2020 Regional News

ILO SCORE Ghana signs MoU with MDPI to continue implementation of SCORE Phase-III

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
ILO SCORE Ghana signs MoU with MDPI to continue implementation of SCORE Phase-III
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprise ( SCORE Ghana) on Tuesday 1st December 2020, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) to continue the implementation of phase III of ILO-SCORE Ghana Project.

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation between the ILO and MDPI and facilitates the transfer of responsibilities for the sustainability of SCORE training activities in ghana.

The MOU also set out the goals and objectives agreed by the parties for their collaboration during the implementation of a Sustainability Strategy for SCORE training in Ghana.

Underscoring the key component of SCORE, Mr. Samuel Onoma Asiedu, national project coordinator, ILO- SCORE Ghana project said is a training intervention that combines practical classroom sessions with in-factory coaching.

"SCORE training demonstrates the best international practices in manufacturing and service sector helps SME's to participate in global supply chains.

According to him, about 215 SME's have benefited from SCORE training in Ghana.

Mr. Samuel Onoma Asiedu noted that MDPI has been an active implementation partner (IP) since the second phase of the project.

Adding that, the institution has embedded SCORE training in its programmes for the private sector and delivered training to several SME's in Ghana.

He disclosed, the MDPI would take up additional responsibilities of forging and managing partnership with their development partners and IPs, extending training to many more enterprises, while ensuring that the standard of SCORE training is maintained in Ghana.

He further added that the cooperation with MDPI demonstrate the trust ILO has in the institution to sustain the implementation of SCORE in Ghana.

He then commends the SCORE Training Solutions Ghana (STSG), Sekondi Takoradi Chamber of Commerce & Industry(STCCI), Ghana Hotels Association (GHA), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Ghana Employers Association.

He also lauds the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) for funding the affairs of the project.

About The SCORE

The Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprise(SCORE) is an ILO global programme that seeks to improve productivity and working conditions in Small and Medium Enterprise (SME's).

SCORE was launched in 2011 in Ghana with funding from State Secretariat for Economic Affairs(SECO) of Switzerland and the Norwegian Agency for Development Corporation(NORAD).

Since then, SCORE activities have been implemented in various phases: phase I, phase II, and phase III that ends at the close of 2021.

Mr Kweku Odame-Takyi, Director General, MDPI noted that MDPI is more than ready to partner ILO to roll out the phase III of SCORE in Ghana.

Listing the key five components of the SCORE ( Quality Improvement, Human Resources Management, productivity through the cleaner and leaner production, Health and Safety), Mr said any enterprise that can do these things after the training is likely to attend revenue, cost component and profit.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Kiztio Ballans, Chief Director, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations assured the partners that, MDPI taken over SCORE training will deliver at it's best.

For her part, Mrs Akorfa Ahiafor managing director, Jireh Micro Finance and SCORE Beneficiary commended ILO and other partners for initiating SCORE training programme to help SME's in Ghana, urging them to continue.

122202085235-l5gsj7v331-whatsapp-image-2020-12-01-at-9.02.22-pm.jpeg

122202085235-l5gsj8v331-whatsapp-image-2020-12-01-at-9.02.23-pm-1.jpeg

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Fight for integrity must start from our homes – Kufuor
01.12.2020 | News
Ghanaian chosen as the recipient of 2020 Miles Morland Writing Scholarship
01.12.2020 | News
Obuasi East: CHAG begins monthly COVID-19 meetings
01.12.2020 | News
Effigya Sekyere DCE hails Collins Ntim for good performance
01.12.2020 | News
Akatsi South municipal assembly support persons with disability
30.11.2020 | News
Asunafo South supports over 60 PWDs
30.11.2020 | News
Timber firms get space on wood tracking system
30.11.2020 | News
Anglogold Ashanti to complete training and rehabilitation center for PWDs in Obuasi
30.11.2020 | News
Community Miners Association commend Nana Addo's government on mining management
30.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

NPP commends EC for successful special voting exercise
8 hours ago

Take NPP’s money but don’t vote for them – Naana Jane to Asi...
9 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line