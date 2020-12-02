ILO SCORE Ghana signs MoU with MDPI to continue implementation of SCORE Phase-III

The Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprise ( SCORE Ghana) on Tuesday 1st December 2020, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) to continue the implementation of phase III of ILO-SCORE Ghana Project.

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation between the ILO and MDPI and facilitates the transfer of responsibilities for the sustainability of SCORE training activities in ghana.

The MOU also set out the goals and objectives agreed by the parties for their collaboration during the implementation of a Sustainability Strategy for SCORE training in Ghana.

Underscoring the key component of SCORE, Mr. Samuel Onoma Asiedu, national project coordinator, ILO- SCORE Ghana project said is a training intervention that combines practical classroom sessions with in-factory coaching.

"SCORE training demonstrates the best international practices in manufacturing and service sector helps SME's to participate in global supply chains.

According to him, about 215 SME's have benefited from SCORE training in Ghana.

Mr. Samuel Onoma Asiedu noted that MDPI has been an active implementation partner (IP) since the second phase of the project.

Adding that, the institution has embedded SCORE training in its programmes for the private sector and delivered training to several SME's in Ghana.

He disclosed, the MDPI would take up additional responsibilities of forging and managing partnership with their development partners and IPs, extending training to many more enterprises, while ensuring that the standard of SCORE training is maintained in Ghana.

He further added that the cooperation with MDPI demonstrate the trust ILO has in the institution to sustain the implementation of SCORE in Ghana.

He then commends the SCORE Training Solutions Ghana (STSG), Sekondi Takoradi Chamber of Commerce & Industry(STCCI), Ghana Hotels Association (GHA), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Ghana Employers Association.

He also lauds the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) for funding the affairs of the project.

About The SCORE

The Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprise(SCORE) is an ILO global programme that seeks to improve productivity and working conditions in Small and Medium Enterprise (SME's).

SCORE was launched in 2011 in Ghana with funding from State Secretariat for Economic Affairs(SECO) of Switzerland and the Norwegian Agency for Development Corporation(NORAD).

Since then, SCORE activities have been implemented in various phases: phase I, phase II, and phase III that ends at the close of 2021.

Mr Kweku Odame-Takyi, Director General, MDPI noted that MDPI is more than ready to partner ILO to roll out the phase III of SCORE in Ghana.

Listing the key five components of the SCORE ( Quality Improvement, Human Resources Management, productivity through the cleaner and leaner production, Health and Safety), Mr said any enterprise that can do these things after the training is likely to attend revenue, cost component and profit.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Kiztio Ballans, Chief Director, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations assured the partners that, MDPI taken over SCORE training will deliver at it's best.

For her part, Mrs Akorfa Ahiafor managing director, Jireh Micro Finance and SCORE Beneficiary commended ILO and other partners for initiating SCORE training programme to help SME's in Ghana, urging them to continue.