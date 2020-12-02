ModernGhanalogo

02.12.2020

A/R: Kia truck crash into gas truck causing gas leakage at Kaase

A KIA truck has bumped into a gas truck causing gas leakage at Kasse at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 1 December 2020.

Confirming the incident to Class91.3FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, the PRO of the Ashanti arm of the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Desmond Ackah, noted that a Kia truck ran into the back of the gas truck and caused the leakage.

The brakes of the Kia truck failed while it was in traffic, causing it to run into the back of the LPG truck in front of the Pentecost Church.

The PRO appealed to residents in the area and the general public to avoid lighting up any fire or using any naked fire until the situation is properly brought under control.

Meanwhile, the fire service is at the scene to manage the situation.

