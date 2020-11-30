NDC supporters besiege Buck Press over suspicions of EC printing excess ballot papers

Supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) have besieged the Buck Press, a printing Press in Ofankor contracted by the Electoral Commission to print ballot papers on suspicion of printing excess ballot papers.

The NDC supporters numbering hundreds are threatening fire and brimstone that they will not allow the EC to convey the excess ballot papers and add them to the required ballot papers.

The NDC National Agents Co-ordinator Mr. Saani Mohammed explained that the EC agreed that the smaller ballot denominations will be replaced with bigger ballot denominations on the condition that they substitute the smaller denominations with bigger ballot denominations.

He added that to their surprise, the Buck press management in connivance with the EC wants to add the bigger ballot denominations to the smaller ones, an act they described as a raw deal hence their resistance.

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, essential services staff will cast their ballot in a special voting exercise with the rest of the country voting on December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians to govern the country for the next four years.

---kasapafm