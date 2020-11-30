ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.11.2020 Headlines

NDC supporters besiege Buck Press over suspicions of EC printing excess ballot papers

NDC supporters besiege Buck Press over suspicions of EC printing excess ballot papers
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) have besieged the Buck Press, a printing Press in Ofankor contracted by the Electoral Commission to print ballot papers on suspicion of printing excess ballot papers.

The NDC supporters numbering hundreds are threatening fire and brimstone that they will not allow the EC to convey the excess ballot papers and add them to the required ballot papers.

The NDC National Agents Co-ordinator Mr. Saani Mohammed explained that the EC agreed that the smaller ballot denominations will be replaced with bigger ballot denominations on the condition that they substitute the smaller denominations with bigger ballot denominations.

He added that to their surprise, the Buck press management in connivance with the EC wants to add the bigger ballot denominations to the smaller ones, an act they described as a raw deal hence their resistance.

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, essential services staff will cast their ballot in a special voting exercise with the rest of the country voting on December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians to govern the country for the next four years.

---kasapafm

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
State funeral for Rawlings set for December 23
30.11.2020 | News
Free SHS has relieved me of financial burden – Sagnarigu Paramount Chief
30.11.2020 | News
Commonwealth team of observers to monitor Ghana's December elections
30.11.2020 | News
Election 2020: STRANEK-Africa want Embassies to revoke, refuse visas to EC officials, politicians
30.11.2020 | News
Tain Constituency: NCCE parliamentary debate held
30.11.2020 | News
Seth Terkper reacts to Dr Addison’s explanation for excluding exceptional costs in fiscal deficit calculation
30.11.2020 | News
Mahama Storms Savannah Region
30.11.2020 | News
All Akufo-Addo's relatives making money in gov't, that's why he has not done reshuffle in 4years — Mahama
30.11.2020 | News
Come Out In Your Numbers And Vote Massively For NPP – Akufo-Addo To Ghanaians
29.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Our research show NPP will win 2020 polls by at least 10% – ...
1 hour ago

Prof Naana Jane storms Central, Western Regions
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line