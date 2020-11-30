ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
30.11.2020 Headlines

Free SHS has relieved me of financial burden – Sagnarigu Paramount Chief

The Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu , Naa Yakubu Abdulai addressing the gathering in Sagnarigu
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
The Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu and a former Ambassador to Senegal, Naa Yakubu Abdulai, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagship Free Senior High School policy has relieved him of financial burden.

“Free SHS has benefitted us a lot because every year students used to queue in my house for school fees but for Free SHS I have been relieved of the financial burden.”

According to the paramount chief, children who would not have been privileged to go to school, but for Free SHS they now have the opportunity to go to school and be educated.

At a mini rally in Sagnarigu graced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Sagnarigu Chief thanked the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo for introducing the Free SHS policy.

The Chief lamented Sagnarigu has been lacking development in the municipality since 1992.

“ Sagnarigu is a municipal capital we do not have 1 mile of asphalt road in the area , my people find it difficult to travel from one community to the another during the raining season due to bad roads and so we are appealing to the NPP to help us with our road infrastructure.”

He noted that the wind of change was blowing towards the Sagnarigu constituency and appealed to residents to allow change for the development of the constituency.

“ little by little Sagnarigu is changing please allow change into the constituency so that we will all benefit from it .”

---Daily Guide

