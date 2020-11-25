Voters' Details Could've Been Published In More Responsible Way – Lawyer

A private legal practitioner, Kofi Owusu Nhyira has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) over its decision to make public the newly compiled electoral role via Google Drive.

“I think this could have been done more responsibly. I heard the EC chair talk about the Commission's position. I hope that while they prepare to come back with a digitized version of the electoral roll, it will be done, taking into consideration all the threats,” the lawyer said on Citi FM’s technological programme Citi Trends.

Kofi Owusu Nhyira's comments came after the EC took down the electoral roll, which it had published on its website.

The roll was saved in Google Docs files and published, with anyone getting access to all the voter register if they wanted to download it.

Some critics have raised security concerns over the issue but the EC insists that it breached no law for its action.

----citinewsroom