Ministry Of Information Resumes Nation Building Updates
2 HOURS AGO
The Ministry of Information says it is resuming its Nation Building Updates (NBU) tomorrow, November 24.
In a statement dated November 23, 2020 and signed by Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, the Ministry stated that tomorrow's update will be under the theme: “Rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy.”
The November 24th update will be the 11th edition. It will focused on ministers from the six newly-created regions.
The NBU was suspended following the announcement by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, November 12, 2020 for a one week national mourning of former President Jerry John Rawlings.
Below is the full statement