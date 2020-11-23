Ministry Of Information Resumes Nation Building Updates

The Ministry of Information says it is resuming its Nation Building Updates (NBU) tomorrow, November 24.

In a statement dated November 23, 2020 and signed by Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, the Ministry stated that tomorrow's update will be under the theme: “Rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy.”

The November 24th update will be the 11th edition. It will focused on ministers from the six newly-created regions.

The NBU was suspended following the announcement by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, November 12, 2020 for a one week national mourning of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

