ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.11.2020 Headlines

2020 Elections And Road Politics: Bouho, Afrancho-Krobo Residents Threaten To Vote Out NPP

By Alemiya Richard
2020 Elections And Road Politics: Bouho, Afrancho-Krobo Residents Threaten To Vote Out NPP
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Residents of Bouho, Afrancho-Krobo, and its environs, in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti region, have had their movements and economic activities disrupted, following the neglect of a broken bridge that linked to nearby communities, making life unbearable.

According to the residents, the bridge that linked them to Afrancho-krobo, Hemang, Bronkong, was destroyed following the devastating rainfall that hit Kumasi.

Vehicular movements are seriously affected, especially for the school children who commute to other communities for classes.

They have as a result been pushed to resort to long alternative routes to reach their destinations, affecting their classes’ hours.

Residents said, they have seen MPs in the area but Hon. Owuraku Aidoo, Adu Poku Christian (DCE) is the worst of all.

“Now that both DCE, MP have neglected us, we are appealing to individuals, organizations, and philanthropists to assist in reconstructing the destroyed bridge to save us from hardships.

Meanwhile, Mr, Adomako Solomon, the Afigya Kwabre South NDC Communications Team Member, has challenged the MP, DCE to point out a single project done by their government.

“As for Owuraku Aidoo, he has done nothing for us. We only see him during campaign times. He’s done virtually nothing as a member of parliament. We don’t even consider ourselves as having an MP”.

He added that it's about time they kicked out Hon. Aidoo, NPP from the seat of Kwabre South and vote NDC.

Speaking further, he recounted how the MP lied several times prior to not receiving his GETFUND for over 8 years.

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
We Don’t Need New Laws To Fight Corruption – Anyenini
24.11.2020 | News
Samira Bawumia Convoy Involved In Accident At Ofoase Kokoben
24.11.2020 | News
N/R: Bawumia Commissions First-ever Tertiary Institution In Kpandai
24.11.2020 | News
Mahama Enskinned As Development King In Gambigo
24.11.2020 | News
Bawumia Commissions Tolon District Hospital
24.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Gets 'Maawerehene' Title From Aburihene
23.11.2020 | News
Crocodile NDC And Babies With Sharp Teeth Should Stop Shedding Fake Tears Over Rawlings' Death — NDP
23.11.2020 | News
Mahama, NDC Destroyed Rawlings' Legacy; Rendered Him Irrelevant — NDP
23.11.2020 | News
Konadu Not Withdrawn From 2020 Elections — NDP
23.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Samira Bawumia Convoy Involved In Accident At Ofoase Kokoben
32 minutes ago

N/R: NDC Supporter Shot Dead By Colleague In Karaga
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line