GITTA Celebrates ICT Leaders In Grand Style

The just ended Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) celebrated Top ICT personalities and Brands at the 10th edition.

More than twenty ICT giants were recognized and awarded at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on the 13th of November, in Accra.

The event which was themed “Celebrating A Decade of Excellence in the ICT Sector” rewarded the IT companies, industry experts, telecommunication companies, individuals and corporate organizations in line with their achievement over the last decade and also their mastery to drive through the time of the COVID-19.

In his speech, Instinct Wave CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal applauded all ICT personalities and brands on how they have pulled through the pandemic to sustain their costumers’ comfort and satisfaction, by innovating and upgrading. He emphasized that “2020 has been quite a year, with COVID-19 taking the center stage impacting negatively on all sectors of the economy but ironically, creating a paradigm shift in our digital space and augmenting a tech transformation in all business sectors.”

“GITTA is a celebration of companies and brands at the forefront of promoting Ghana’s ICT growth and so I congratulate all award winners for their enormous contribution to growing the nation’s ICT Ecosystem,” he said.

Aside GITTA awarding the gurus in the ICT sector it witnessed some public and private organizations being rewarded for their contributions to certain key public sector reforms.

Below is a list of all the award winners:

GITTA 2020 WINNERS PRESENTATION SLIDES