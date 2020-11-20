ModernGhanalogo

20.11.2020 General News

GITTA Celebrates ICT Leaders In Grand Style

GITTA Celebrates ICT Leaders In Grand Style
The just ended Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) celebrated Top ICT personalities and Brands at the 10th edition.

More than twenty ICT giants were recognized and awarded at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on the 13th of November, in Accra.

The event which was themed “Celebrating A Decade of Excellence in the ICT Sector” rewarded the IT companies, industry experts, telecommunication companies, individuals and corporate organizations in line with their achievement over the last decade and also their mastery to drive through the time of the COVID-19.

In his speech, Instinct Wave CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal applauded all ICT personalities and brands on how they have pulled through the pandemic to sustain their costumers’ comfort and satisfaction, by innovating and upgrading. He emphasized that “2020 has been quite a year, with COVID-19 taking the center stage impacting negatively on all sectors of the economy but ironically, creating a paradigm shift in our digital space and augmenting a tech transformation in all business sectors.”

“GITTA is a celebration of companies and brands at the forefront of promoting Ghana’s ICT growth and so I congratulate all award winners for their enormous contribution to growing the nation’s ICT Ecosystem,” he said.

Aside GITTA awarding the gurus in the ICT sector it witnessed some public and private organizations being rewarded for their contributions to certain key public sector reforms.

Below is a list of all the award winners:

GITTA 2020 WINNERS PRESENTATION SLIDES

Category Winner Comments
Data Management Company of the Year Dataware
System Integrator of the Decade Inlaks
Mobile VAS Provider of the Year Afrifanom
Social Impact Award MTN
Customer Experience of the year Vodafone
Mobile Banking App of the year Standard Chartered
Cyber Security Company of the Year e-Crime Bureau
Excellence in ICT Regulation NITA
Customer Experience of the Decade MTN Customer Service
Best ATM and Kiosks Implementation ABSA
Most Improved Bank in Best Use of technology UMB
Innovative Product of the year (BigTime Xtra Bundle) AirtelTigo
Emerging Aftersales & Maintenance ICT Company of the year Blunap Ghana
Software Company of the Year Afrifanom
Data Center of the Year Medallion
Digital Transformation Award MTN
Payments and Clearing Technology provider of the year Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS)
Excellence in Promoting ICT Inclusion Award GIFEC
Telecom Business of the Decade Vodafone
Phone Brand of the Decade Tecno
ISP Company of the Decade IS
Mobile Money provider of the Decade MTN MoMo
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Zenith Bank Ghana
Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Decade Comsys
Promoting Public Sector Digital Inclusion Ascend Digital Solutions
Infrastructure Company of the Year ATC
Phone Distributor of the Decade Mobile Zone
Fintech Company of the Year Zeepay
Best use of IT to drive Efficiency DVLA
Data management company of the year Dataware
Digital Bank of the Year Standard Chartered
Emerging ICT Company of the Year Technology Advantage Group
ICT Hall of Fame Comsys
Digital Enabler of the Year Vodafone
Mobile Operator of the Decade MTN
Tower Company of the Decade ATC
Richard Edmund Okyere-Fosu, DG, NITA ICT Professional of the year Public sector
Derek Barnabas Laryea Head of Research & Communications Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications Mobile Financial and Telecommunications Advocate of the year
CIO of the Year Sylvester Apedoe, UMB
IT Professional of the of the Year Nana Osei Kwesi Afrifa, CEO, Afrifanom
ICT Driven CEO of the Year Benjamin Amenumey, CEO, UMB
Payment Industry Personality of the Year Archie Hesse, CEO, GHiPSS

Outstanding Contribution to Telecom Advocacy Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey Chief Executive Officer Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications
ISP Leader of the year Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, Regional MD, IS
Mobile Money Leadership Award Eli Hini, Head, Mobile Financial Service, MTN Ghana
Funmi Lamptey ICT Entrepreneur of the Decade, MD, Telesol
Jonathan Lamptey ICT Entrepreneur of the Decade, CEO, Comsys
Fintech CEO of the Year Andrew Takyi-Appiah, CEO, Zeepay
Public Sector ICT CEO of the Year Kwasi Agyeman Busia, CEO, DVLA
ICT Man of the Year Hon. Abraham Kofi Asante, CEO, GIFEC
Industry Personality of the Year Selorm Adadevoh, CEO, MTN Ghana
Telecom CEO of the Year Patricia Obo-Nai CEO, Vodafone Ghana
Outstanding Contributions in Driving Financial Technology Award Dr. Ernest Addison Governor, Bank of Ghana Bank of Ghana
Outstanding Contribution to the ICT Industry Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Minister of Communications

