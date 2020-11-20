GITTA Celebrates ICT Leaders In Grand Style

The just ended Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) celebrated Top ICT personalities and Brands at the 10th edition.
More than twenty ICT giants were recognized and awarded at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on the 13th of November, in Accra.
The event which was themed “Celebrating A Decade of Excellence in the ICT Sector” rewarded the IT companies, industry experts, telecommunication companies, individuals and corporate organizations in line with their achievement over the last decade and also their mastery to drive through the time of the COVID-19.
In his speech, Instinct Wave CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal applauded all ICT personalities and brands on how they have pulled through the pandemic to sustain their costumers’ comfort and satisfaction, by innovating and upgrading. He emphasized that “2020 has been quite a year, with COVID-19 taking the center stage impacting negatively on all sectors of the economy but ironically, creating a paradigm shift in our digital space and augmenting a tech transformation in all business sectors.”
“GITTA is a celebration of companies and brands at the forefront of promoting Ghana’s ICT growth and so I congratulate all award winners for their enormous contribution to growing the nation’s ICT Ecosystem,” he said.
Aside GITTA awarding the gurus in the ICT sector it witnessed some public and private organizations being rewarded for their contributions to certain key public sector reforms.
Below is a list of all the award winners:
Data Management Company of the Year
Dataware
System Integrator of the Decade
Inlaks
Mobile VAS Provider of the Year
Afrifanom
Social Impact Award
MTN
Customer Experience of the year
Vodafone
Mobile Banking App of the year
Standard Chartered
Cyber Security Company of the Year
e-Crime Bureau
Excellence in ICT Regulation
NITA
Customer Experience of the Decade
MTN Customer Service
Best ATM and Kiosks Implementation
ABSA
Most Improved Bank in Best Use of technology
UMB
Innovative Product of the year (BigTime Xtra Bundle)
AirtelTigo
Emerging Aftersales & Maintenance ICT Company of the year
Blunap Ghana
Software Company of the Year
Afrifanom
Data Center of the Year
Medallion
Digital Transformation Award
MTN
Payments and Clearing Technology provider of the year
Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS)
Excellence in Promoting ICT Inclusion Award
GIFEC
Telecom Business of the Decade
Vodafone
Phone Brand of the Decade
Tecno
ISP Company of the Decade
IS
Mobile Money provider of the Decade
MTN MoMo
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion
Zenith Bank Ghana
Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Decade
Comsys
Promoting Public Sector Digital Inclusion
Ascend Digital Solutions
Infrastructure Company of the Year
ATC
Phone Distributor of the Decade
Mobile Zone
Fintech Company of the Year
Zeepay
Best use of IT to drive Efficiency
DVLA
Data management company of the year
Dataware
Digital Bank of the Year
Standard Chartered
Emerging ICT Company of the Year
Technology Advantage Group
ICT Hall of Fame
Comsys
Digital Enabler of the Year
Vodafone
Mobile Operator of the Decade
MTN
Tower Company of the Decade
ATC
Richard Edmund Okyere-Fosu, DG, NITA
ICT Professional of the year Public sector
Derek Barnabas Laryea Head of Research & Communications Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications
Mobile Financial and Telecommunications Advocate of the year
CIO of the Year
Sylvester Apedoe, UMB
IT Professional of the of the Year
Nana Osei Kwesi Afrifa, CEO, Afrifanom
ICT Driven CEO of the Year
Benjamin Amenumey, CEO, UMB
Payment Industry Personality of the Year
Archie Hesse, CEO, GHiPSS
Outstanding Contribution to Telecom Advocacy
Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey Chief Executive Officer Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications
ISP Leader of the year
Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, Regional MD, IS
Mobile Money Leadership Award
Eli Hini, Head, Mobile Financial Service, MTN Ghana
Funmi Lamptey
ICT Entrepreneur of the Decade, MD, Telesol
Jonathan Lamptey
ICT Entrepreneur of the Decade, CEO, Comsys
Fintech CEO of the Year
Andrew Takyi-Appiah, CEO, Zeepay
Public Sector ICT CEO of the Year
Kwasi Agyeman Busia, CEO, DVLA
ICT Man of the Year
Hon. Abraham Kofi Asante, CEO, GIFEC
Industry Personality of the Year
Selorm Adadevoh, CEO, MTN Ghana
Telecom CEO of the Year
Patricia Obo-Nai CEO, Vodafone Ghana
Outstanding Contributions in Driving Financial Technology Award
Dr. Ernest Addison Governor, Bank of Ghana Bank of Ghana
Outstanding Contribution to the ICT Industry
Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Minister of Communications
