[VIDEO] Over My Dead Body, Mahama Can Never Become President Again, I'll Attack Him Physically And Spiritually — Owusu Bempah

General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Owusu Bempah has launched yet another scathing attack on former President John Dramani Mahama.

The controversial Prophet warned the former President to call Mugabe Maase and social media commentator Kevin Taylor to order or face even greater insults from him.

According to him, he will attack Mr Mahama physically and spiritually.

"Over my dead body. John Mahama can never become President again. If he doesn't stop Kevin Taylor, Mugabe and Kwaku Skirt I will attack him physically and spiritually," he stated.

In a shocking rant, Prophet Owusu Bempah allegedly accused former President Mahama of killing the late Presidents; John Evans Atta Mills and Jerry John Rawlings.

Owusu Bempah also alleged albeit without any proof that the NDC has gone for juju in their bid to wrestle power from the ruling NPP, but their efforts will be in vain.

Watch the video below: