Prof. Antwi, Frankiln Cudjoe, Teflondon And Others To Speak At AJEOT 2020

The annual African Journalists for Economic Opportunity Training (AJEOT) brings together 25 selected applicants from different countries on the continent to participate in a 2-3 day intensive public policy research and on the principles of freedom for a prosperous free society.

The training organized by the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) is hosting the 4th workshop with the Network for a Free Society of UK in Koforidua. According to ILAPI, “the role of journalism in a free society is important to create and sustain freedom to trade and create wealth for a prosperous nation. They believe that journalists being the fourth arm of government should be able to ruffle feathers with politicians by questioning facts, dissecting policies of states, asking hard questions and demanding answers to enhance economic freedom for enterprise creation and not the obvious function of reporting news.

Impact of AJEOT over the years has led to a number of scholars including Prof. Brian Baugus, Belinder Odek, Vincente Camara and others traveling from the US, Kenya and Switzerland to Ghana to lecture on free enterprise economics, property rights, Law and governance, free trade, leadership, communication and politics. Other Local facilitators over the years had included, Dr. Mohammed Jamal of Koforidua Technical University, Evans Badu Bomapong, Albert Kobina Mensah, Evans Appiah Kissi and Bright Takyi.

The 2020 AJEOT, which begins on 24th October, has once again made available policy experts, Business and Trade Economists to lead sessions. This year’s facilitators include; Mr. Franklin Cudjoe of IMANI Africa who is facilitating for the second time, Prof. Enoch Opoku Antwi of Viterbo University of US, a regular facilitator Mr. Ebenezer Tackie Oblie Teflondon of CPRC, Tanja Porčnik of Visio Institute Austria as well as an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute. Other’s are, Mr. Isaac Annan Yalley of Alliance Vision Board and ILAPI, Nathaniel Dwamena of ILAPI and Dr. Ike Tandoh, a corporate anthropologist.

ILAPI through this workshop has trained 75 journalists and Young Policy professionals, NGO leaders and entrepreneurs across Africa with a majority of them from the ECOWAS sub-region. Most of the graduates are working in different fields contributing and applying the knowledge to seeing individuals and members of societies economically becoming free to create enterprises.

However and due to COVID-19 pandemic, ILAPI opened applications to only applicants in Ghana and other nationals resident in Ghana. Only 25 candidates are selected from its list of tall applicants. If you missed this year’s training you can’t miss next year’s.

ILAPI is also an award winning policy think tank, which won the maiden Africa Think Tank Shark Tank Competition in South Africa 4 years ago.