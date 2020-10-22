ModernGhanalogo

22.10.2020 General News

Asabee Consoles Rawlings

By Kwabena Agyare || SaltfmOnline
Asabee Consoles Rawlings
Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has called on the bereaved families of the Rawlingses and Agbotui to commiserate with them over their loss.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng also signed the book of condolence and prayed for eternal rest for the late Madam Victoria Agbotui.

Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of former President Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, September 24th at age 101.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings welcoming Mr. Asamoah Boateng recounted stories about their relationship and described Asabee as an honest person.

"You were a stubborn boy those years but I also know you are an honest and courageous person”, former President Rawlings said.

---Saltfmonline.com

General News
