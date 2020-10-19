NIA Officer Wasn’t Killed At Our Meeting – Peace Council

Listen to article

The Northern Regional office of the National Peace Council has debunked reports that the National Identification Authority (NIA) staff, who was killed in Sanguli in the Saboba district in the Northern Region was in a National Peace Council meeting before he met his untimely death.

Two weeks ago there were reports that some gunmen had allegedly attacked a National Peace Council delegation at a district in the Northern Region leaving several others injured.

According to the spokesperson of the National Peace Council, Rev. Father Thaddeus, the meeting was not organised by the National Peace Council. He thus called on citizens to disregard such misleading information.

“The fact is that the Northern Regional office of the National Peace Council in collaboration with the District Assemblies of Saboba and Chereponi set up two peace committees in the two districts to support the work of the District Security Councils with regard to the recurring conflicts in the two districts.”

“Other partner organisations invite committee members to assist in the implementation of district-level activities and as a result, Saboba Peace Committee Chairman was invited to chair an implementation committee office which he went there, not as the peace committee chairman but the chairman of the implementation committee. So that activity cannot be said to be Peace Council activity. It is therefore misleading to associate the activity with the Peace Council.”

---citinewsroom