ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.10.2020 Headlines

EC Resurrected Dead Parties To Bulldoze Its Way At IPAC Meetings — Mahama

EC Resurrected Dead Parties To Bulldoze Its Way At IPAC Meetings — Mahama
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama also accused the EC of resurrecting dead political parties and packing them at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to do the Commission's bidding.

He said the electoral management body has taken a combatant posture towards the committee which is primarily supposed to build consensus on issues and is bent on pushing every decision through.

According to Mr. Mahama the EC does not want the IPAC to perform its mandated functions .

“Elections are about consensus so that we move together. That is why the IPAC is such an important body. Now, the IPAC is like an enemy to the EC. The EC doesn't want the IPAC and they have gone to resurrect plenty dead parties and brought them to IPAC so that they can create the majority there and bulldoze their way through. If EC doesn't build consensus and on election day, things backfire, it is going to backfire on them.”

John Mahama said although there have been deliberate attempts to make the EC conduct an election without blemish, issues such as the missing names on the electoral roll is a clear indication of the Commission's failure to collaborate with IPAC.

“All that we are doing is to help the EC have a credible election because the credit goes to the commissioners. But when they see us as enemies and do things their way without factoring in our concerns, then they end up with the kind of things we are seeing including missing names on the register”, he added.

— citinewsroom

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
V/R: Gbefi Residents Allegedly Attack Kpando Police Officers; Free Suspect
We've Not Arrested NDC PC For Agona West — Police
NPP Odododiodioo Youth Organiser Reported Dead
Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Tonight
Finally! Rex Omar, Great Ampong And Diana Asamoah Reveals Their Party Colours; Why They Do Party Songs
Bring My 'Kpanjak' If You Want To Join Politics — Bawku Naba Warns Divisional Chiefs
Deliver Your Campaign Promises — Otumfuo Urges Political Parties
I'll Revamp All Defunct Industries In Central Region — Mahama Promises
EC Doing Very Well And The Election Will Go Well; I Trust Them – Assemblies Of God General Superintendent
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

EC Resurrected Dead Parties To Bulldoze Its Way At IPAC Meet...
2 hours ago

NPP Confirms Wife Of Slain Mfantseman MP As PC
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line